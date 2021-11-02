Gran Turismo 7 Shares The First Details About Its Layout Editor; New Trailer

Gran Turismo 7: Episode 4 of the series ‘Behind the Scenes’ delves into the design editor that Gran Turismo 7 will have. It will arrive on March 4, 2022, on PS5 and PS4. Gran Turismo 7 continues to showcase some of the items that will be available to players from day one. With an expected launch on March 4, 2022 on PS5 and PS4, Kazunori Yamauchi shares what we can expect from the design editor, the customization of the appearance of the vehicles. You can see it in action in the video above.

The car, a blank canvas for the director of Gran Turismo 7

“Race cars have been decorated mostly since 1970. These designs are iconic and are linked to the memory we have of some races,” begins Kazunori Yamauchi, director of Gran Turismo 7. “I think using the design editor makes the car a blank canvas, a form of expression ”.

Yamauchi has focused the development of the new layout editor on “improving usability and ease of use for gamers”. As we can see in the images, we can customize each place of the vehicles in detail, add stickers or change the color component by component. The trailer serves to confirm some of the sponsors that will be part of the game. We talk about historical brands such as Puma, Potenza and Sparco, among others.

“It is, in essence, the place where players can express themselves […]. It has been used to create millions of designs so far and I am still very surprised by the creativity that the players show, ”he concludes.

The 25th anniversary edition of Gran Turismo 7 is currently available to reserve, the contents of which vary if you choose physical or digital. The first includes a metallic box wrapped in a sleeve for the 25th anniversary, the disc for PS5, a code to redeem the digital version of PS4, a million credits of the game, a Toyota GR Yaris to add to the virtual garage with a specific design for each country, 30 PSN avatars and the original soundtrack. Know all the details in this link.