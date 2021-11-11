Gran Turismo 7 Shares How It Brings A Circuit From Real Life To The Video Game

Gran Turismo 7 shares how he brings a real-life track to the video game AKazunori Yamauchi explains the process they use to bring a real track to Gran Turismo 7. It will arrive on March 4 on PS5 and PS4. Gran Turismo 7 continues to share small touches of each of its characteristics. Kazunori Yamauchi returns to face the camera again to move us to the asphalt. The circuits are, together with the vehicles, the essence of the saga. The Japanese creative explains what his working methodology is.

How do you translate a real life track into Gran Turismo 7?

“We use a high-precision laser scanner that is capable of capturing the surface of the circuit with great precision, a realism that you can feel in the game,” reveals Yamauchi. The temperature of the tracks and the new light conditions will alter the circuits. We can expect tracks as iconic to fans as Trial Mountain or High Speed ​​Ring in the game.

Yamauchi confesses that the Nürburgring is his favorite. He does not surprise us either, since he himself has competed numerous times in the 24 hours of the same track. He brings his passion for four wheels even to getting behind the real wheel. Click here to read the statements that the Japanese made in this house about his latest work.

The 25th anniversary edition of Gran Turismo 7 is currently available to reserve, the contents of which vary if you choose physical or digital. The first includes a metal box wrapped in a sleeve for the 25th anniversary, the disc for PS5, a code to redeem the digital version of PS4, a million credits of the game, a Toyota GR Yaris to add to the virtual garage with a specific design for each country, 30 PSN avatars and the original soundtrack. Know all the details in this link.

Remember that the title is scheduled to launch on March 4 exclusively for PS5 and PS4 systems.