Gran Turismo 7: Rumor Says PS4 Version Has Recently Appeared

Gran Turismo 7: As with the new God of War, Gran Turismo 7 has been confirmed as a crossgen title. According to Andy Robinson, the editor of the Video Games Chronicle website, the decision to bring the simulator to the PS4 was “made recently”.

According to the respected website, “Gran Turismo 7 was clearly announced in December as a PS5 exclusive, but in fairness to Sony, I recognize that the decision to release a version of it on the PS4 was only taken a short time ago.”

Complementing the information, he also guarantees that “Horizon Forbidden West and God of War, on the other hand, were always thought of as cross-gen releases, I was told, but Sony chose not to mention this during the announcement of these games, holding the information intentionally.”

