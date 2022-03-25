Gran Turismo 7 Rectifies: It Will Omprove The Reward System And Give Away 1 Million Credits

Gran Turismo 7: The game has been released on PS4 and PS5 with review bombing and some problems that the studio will try to solve. The launch of Gran Turismo 7 has not been a bed of roses. Despite the good reviews in the specialized media, the problems related to the permanent connection and the most recent patch have culminated in an explosive review bombing. Kazunori Yamauchi, director of the video game, has published a message on the official PlayStation blog, where he has apologized for the errors and announced changes in the reward system and a compensation of 1 million credits for all players.

“Thank you very much for your continued support and feedback on Gran Turismo 7,” he thanked. “We’ve heard you, and I want to apologize for the frustration and confusion last week’s patch has caused.” According to the head of Polyphony Digital, not only because of the temporary closure of the servers, but also because of the “ingame economy adjustments”, which have been made “without a clear explanation to the community”.

Yamauchi acknowledges that this is not “the Gran Turismo experience” that people expect, so all affected players will receive “one million credits”, which will appear in the account “soon”. You will have to claim them before April 25 and meet a series of requirements, such as having bought the game before the publication of this entry. Beyond the compensations, the creative has detailed that the first changes will arrive this coming April.

Update to be applied in early April

Increased rewards in the events of the second half of the World Circuits with approximately 100% on average.

High-quality rewards are added for finishing the Circuits Experience with a Gold/All-Bronze result.

The rewards in the Online Races are increased.

Includes a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events for missions. This will also introduce a higher reward setting.

Increases the maximum limit of credits that are not paid from 20M to 100M.

The number of Used and Legend vehicles on offer at any one time will be increased.