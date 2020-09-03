Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): which car should be on the cover?

The new episode of the Polyphony Digital series continues without a release date, but at the PlayStation 5 presentation event we already saw gameplay.

The official Gran Turismo Twitter account has re-posted messages after several weeks of silence; this time to refer to Gran Turismo 7, the next iteration of the series planned for PS5. “What car should be the cover star of GT7?” They relate with an emoji of doubt.

The message, which does not have to anticipate news in the next days of the game – although fans want this message to keep indications of the opposite -, anticipates that the Gran Turismo 7 cover will have at least one recognizable car on its cover . In Gran Turismo Sport (PS4, 2017), for example, a driver was given more prominence than the car, superimposing the character with respect to the vehicle.

What car should be the #GT7 cover star? 🤔 — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) September 2, 2020

The comments, with more than 1,500 entries in a matter of hours, have left all kinds of proposals. Motorsport lovers hope that there will not be a single important license missing in Gran Turismo 7, especially when brands like Porsche have recovered in recent times. In any case, we'll learn more about this long-awaited return to the classic Polyphony Digital formula soon.




