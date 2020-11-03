Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Targets H1 2021

An advertising spot published by Sony itself anticipates, surely ahead of time, Polyphony’s intentions with the new Gran Turismo.

A new commercial announcement for PlayStation in France places the launch of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 sometime in the first half of 2021. The new video game in the Polyphony Digital driving saga has no release date despite being one of the first titles we saw in action for the console. Now, a spot is quite clear in its description: “Launch scheduled for the first half of 2021”, from January to June of the next course.

It must be said that, of course, this may be a mistake; but there is also the possibility that it is not and they have anticipated an eventual announcement in the coming weeks. At the moment, the official website says “To be confirmed” in its exit window.

If there is something that seems certain, it is Sony’s commitment to squeeze the most out of the PlayStation 5 hardware through this Gran Turismo 7, which according to the official portal will run in 4K resolution and at 60 FPS with active HDR. Furthermore, the use of the console’s SSD memory will ensure that loading times disappear almost entirely, while 3D Audio will allow better identification of the position of rivals on the track.

PS5 will have great exclusives in 2021

The year 2021 points very strongly in exclusive material for PlayStation 5. After Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Demon’s Souls this year 2020, at the beginning of the year we will have Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will appear “in the window of launch ”of PS5. Then we will have Horizon Forbidden West (2021) and God of War, which has also promised to arrive next year. If we add Destruction AllStars and this Gran Turismo 7 to that, the number of PlayStation Studios titles reaches a very considerable figure to be the first year of life of PS5.

The launch of PS5 will be produced this November 19 in Europe with two models, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively (a week before in the United States, Mexico and Japan). You can see the catalog of launch games here.



