Gran Turismo 7 postponed to 2022 the Covid-19 pandemic

Earlier today (23), Sony revealed that Gran Turismo 7, developed by Polyphony Digital, was postponed to 2022 because of problems related to development during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected several other games since 2020, causing postponements.

According to a Sony representative to the GQ website, “GT7 was impacted by production challenges related to Covid and therefore will change [the release date] from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it is a dynamic and ever-changing situation and some critical aspects of the game’s production have slowed down in recent months. We’ll share specific information about GT7 when we can. ”

Despite having moved from 2021 to 2022, Gran Turismo 7 had no specific release date for this year and was more fan speculation. Now, we have confirmation and the next racing game from Sony will only be available next year.