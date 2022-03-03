Gran Turismo 7 Outlines Its Future And Shares A List Of Changes And Additions

Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital publishes on the official website of the video game some of the news that will be included in future patches. The new and long-awaited installment of Polyphony Digital’s driving saga has not yet reached the market, but the studio is already thinking about the future. Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5 introduces a massive amount of content. And later? More still. The Japanese developer has anticipated some of the additions that we will see soon, although it has done so in a somewhat concise way.

“We plan to add additional content and improvements to Gran Turismo 7 in future updates,” they say. They already suggest that this delivery is a product that will evolve over time, which suggests a long commercial journey. This is a preliminary list of what they intend to offer:

new circuits

new cars

new world events

More Mission Races

More songs from Rally

more engine parts

More features for the Lobby

More time trials for Sport mode

Improvements to the penalty algorithm and overall quality of online racing

Is it free to upgrade from PS4 to PS5?

Gran Turismo 7 will park the car in stores from March 4 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This time, if you buy the title on the previous generation console you will not be able to upgrade for free. Following the release of Horizon Forbidden West, all intergenerational video games from PlayStation Studios will require payment of 10 euros to upgrade to the edition optimized for the new generation.