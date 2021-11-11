Gran Turismo 7: New Video Detailing Racing Game Tracks

Gran Turismo 7: Continuing its development videos, Polyphony Digital released another recording referring to Gran Turismo 7. This time, the focus is on the circuits that we will have the chance to meet along the journey in this game.

The sequence you see below deals with some issues that can affect the way you drive in the new game, such as the issue of lighting and climate changes that can happen suddenly.

Check out the video below and, as a bonus, see some more racing moments inside the game:

Gran Turismo 7 will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022.