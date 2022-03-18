Gran Turismo 7: New Patch Makes It Difficult To Buy New Cars

Gran Turismo 7 was very well received at launch, but developer Polyphony Digital has been making controversial decisions around the online microtransaction system and, in the latest patch released today (17), made it even more difficult to buy cars using the free currency. of the game!

As of patch 1.07, completing races earns you a much smaller amount of money, which indirectly ends up serving as an artificial push towards the PlayStation Store to buy more credits.

According to the website VideogamesChronicle, which did a survey together with the community, some races had a drastic cut in prize money. The World Touring Car 800: 24 heures du Mans Racing Circuit, for example, dropped from 70,000 to 5,000 credits, the same value as the Monza Circuit.

Dozens of other tracks have experienced proportional gain nerfs, which is unfortunate, especially considering that a lot of the high-end cars have gone up in price compared to GT Sport’s already high values.

It is worth remembering that here at Voxel the game was rated 96 by myself, but before the review embargo was lifted, the online microtransaction system was not yet active. If it were, the game's score would be reduced, as this balance break is very abusive and anti-consumer.