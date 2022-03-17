Gran Turismo 7 Modifies The Reward Of Several Races In Its Patch 1.07

Gran Turismo 7 patch 1.07 fixes the rewards of some GT mode cups, among other global fixes and adjustments on PS5 and PS4. Gran Turismo 7 continues to receive fixes and adjustments since its launch on March 4 on PS5 and PS4. Update 1.07, now available for download, brings together some points that have not gone unnoticed by the community, such as the change in rewards in some tournaments. We leave you with the highlights below.

Gran Turismo 7 Patch 1.07: Highlights

New features

Added Broadcast Mode option to the sound volume settings within the global tab of the options menu

Corrections and adjustments

car settings

Fixed an issue where settings would disappear when copied when opening and closing car settings

Fixed an issue on the ’18 Ford GT Race Car where you could only go in first gear when a custom manual transmission or custom sequential transmission was installed

Missions and licenses

Fixed a bug where some assist settings, such as auto-steer, could be changed or saved even when the drive limit option was set to prohibited

Missions

Fixed an issue where some events had wind direction and speed set to 0

world circuits

Adjusted event rewards within world tracks according to driving time and difficulty. The adjusted events are as follows:

World Touring Car 800 (Le Mans 24 Hour Circuit and Monza Circuit)

World rally Challenge (Village of Alsace)

Dirt Champions (Fisherman’s Ranch, Windmills of Sardinia and Colorado Springs Lake)

GT Cup Gr.4 (High Speed ​​Ring and Brands Hatch GP Circuit)

GT Cup Gr.3 (Spa Francorchamps, Suzuka Circuit and Autodromo del Lago Maggiore)

Clubman Cup Plus (High Speed ​​Ring, Tsukuba Circuit and Goodwood)

American Clubman Cup 700 (Special Stage Route X)

American FR Challenge 550 (Blue Moon Bay Speedway, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca and Willow Springs Raceway)