Gran Turismo 7 may have been delayed on PS5

Gran Turismo 7 was announced for PlayStation 5 in early June, when it even won a very neat trailer of its own, but it looks like the game won’t be released as fast as we expected.

In a PlayStation video posted earlier this month, Gran Turismo 7 appeared as a game originally planned to come out in the first half of 2021, but a new edited version of the trailer changed its wording and now says only “the game is in development for PS5 “, with no other date prediction in place.

The change was noticed on the Resetera forum, where fans realized that the other featured games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, did not have any changes to the video. That is, only the part of Gran Turismo 7 was edited by Sony.

It may not mean anything at all, but it may also be a sign that the production company’s internal plans have changed. For now, there is no official statement confirming or denying the launch window, but we will notify you here on the website as soon as we have more news! Are you looking forward to playing the new chapter in the acclaimed simulator series? Comment!



