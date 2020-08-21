Gran Turismo 7 Introduces Controller Features

Polyphony Digital does not make it clear if the game will arrive in 2020 or if its development is going to last, but it makes it clear that it will take advantage of the capabilities of the new controller.

Gran Turismo 7 aims to be one of the great exponents of the technological capabilities of the new PS5 controller, the DualSense. Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital, has explained on the official PlayStation blog how they are working to squeeze the unique capabilities of the new controller, which will arrive alongside each unit of the console in late 2020; not so the game, which remains undated.

The PS5 DualSense seduces Kazunori Yamauchi

“I think the best use of adaptive triggers in Gran Turismo 7 is to reproduce the anti-lock braking system (ABS) when braking,” begins the Japanese developer, a passionate devotee of the world of driving and a full advocate of adapting the genre of speed in domestic environments to control by command, not only with a steering wheel.

“A typical ABS system releases brake pressure intermittently as the driver steps on the pedal. Adaptive triggers allow us to recreate that feeling, ”he explains. And he adds: “Thanks to this, players will be able to feel and understand precisely the relationship between the braking force they want to apply and the grip of the tires. If we compare it with the sensation transmitted by the vibration function of previous generations, the most characteristic of haptic feedback is its ability to reproduce a greater range of frequencies “, which means that” the sound and tactile design can be treated in a continuous and integrated way ”, adds the veteran director of the series.

Gran Turismo 7 does not have a release date on PS5. It is one of the great standard bearers of the first presentation of games of the console in June; in fact, we saw gameplay, menus and many other details that we detailed in this article, although no date was given. This means that we may have to wait until 2021 to play it.

Both Arkane Studios and Insomniac Games have also talked about the benefits of DualSense, which they qualify as one of the biggest changes in this new generation cycle. In this list we tell you, to date, which games have confirmed their launch on PS5 in 2020. Soon we will know the exact day of departure and the price of the console.



