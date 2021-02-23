Gran Turismo 7 delays launch to 2022 due to coronavirus

Gran Turismo 7 is finally not coming this year. The company decides to move its launch to some point in 2022 due to the slowdown in production due to COVID.

Gran Turismo 7 moves its launch frame. Initially expected at some point in 2021, the Polyphony Digital simulator will finally arrive during the course of 2022. The change is due to the impact of the coronavirus in the production chain.

“With the ongoing pandemic, it is a changing situation and some of the critical aspects of the game’s production have slowed down in recent months,” a Sony representative told gq-magazine. The statements leave no room for doubt: “GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges.”

Dates dance before the return of Kazunori Yamauchi

The last time we knew about the date of Gran Turismo 7 was a few weeks before closing 2020. In an official announcement from PlayStation, the company anticipated three exclusive titles for the first half of 2021, such as Ratchet & Clank A Dimension Apart, Returnal and the same simulator. While Housemarque’s game will debut on April 30, the Insomniac Games couple will do so a little later: on June 11. Only the Polyphony Digital game has grown apart in time.

We started the month of February with the last words of Kazunori Yamauchi, the legendary director of the saga, where he promised a return to the “real purpose of complete deliveries such as [Gran Turismo] 1-4” and the search for “providing the best Gran Turismo experience Tourism today ”. We know that he will make use of the functionalities of the DualSense, the next generation PlayStation controller. One of the applications will be the adaptive triggers, which will recreate the ABS (anti-lock braking system) when braking, which will allow us to know the force of the braking that we are doing.

We must go back to June 11, 2020 to find its official presentation, where we could see a small preview in real time. Click on this link to find out everything we know so far.