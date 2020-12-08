Gran Turismo 7 coming out in 2021 as a PS5 exclusive

The Japanese company confirms a good handful of games for PS5 during 2021, in addition to specifying the exclusivity, temporary or permanent, of some.

After the recent arrival of PS5, which will soon be a month old, Sony has released a trailer to confirm some of the games that will arrive in the coming months, revealing a lot of interesting information. Among some of them is Gran Turismo 7, which will undoubtedly be one of the company’s emblems throughout the coming year, and which, despite the policy of making many of its exclusive intergenerational games, Polyphony Digital’s will not It will be, that is, it will not be available on PS4.

Thus one can conclude from the video, titled simply “New and Upcoming Games”, and which contains information, in addition to the launch moment -a brief “2021” for everyone-, which consoles will arrive, or rather, the time of exclusivity of each one of them. In this way, while in the case of some such as Horizon: Forbidden West or Spider-Man: Miles Morales appears at the bottom, in small print, the message “Also available on PS4”, it is not so in others such as Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart … and Gran Turismo 7.

Thus, the total exclusivity of the driving game on PS5 is confirmed, added to that of the Insomniac Games game, something that we already knew for weeks, but there are many other games to talk about. This is the case of Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, in charge of Arkane Studios and Tango Gameworks respectively, and both distributed by Bethesda, whose purchase by Microsoft was one of the news of the year. As Phil Spencer announced, the temporary exclusivity of the two will be respected, making them exclusive to PS5 for exactly one year.

Meanwhile, Project Athia, which will come from Square Enix, will be exclusive to Sony’s console for 24 months, that is, two years. This action title was announced during the virtual event of presentation of the console, and runs on a



