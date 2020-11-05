Gran Turismo 7 arrives on PS5 in the first half of 2021

Gran Turismo 7 is on its way to PlayStation 5, and according to a rumor circulating on the network, it is expected to show up on the next PlayStation family console sometime in the middle of 2021.

The information in question appeared in a PlayStation advertisement for the launch of the next video game, where it was mentioned that the game should appear sometime in the first half of next year, towards the end of the initial semester.

Check out a captured image of this commercial in the following video:

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Sony has not yet officially declared itself on the subject, so we should treat this news as a rumor.



