Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation 5 statement from Sony

Gran Turismo 7 and PlayStation 5 players will meet very soon. We met him for the first time on June 11, 2020. This production is developed by Polyphony Digital.

The seventh main game, which is eagerly awaited by those who love to spend time with racing simulations, will also feature nostalgic breezes. So what awaits those who count days for Gran Turismo 7?

Gran Turismo 7 puts a smile on PlayStation 5 users

In the relevant statement made by the technology company of Japan origin, 5 main features were included. This production, which was previously announced to host 4K 60 FPS, will also include HDR technology.

Thus, images using the technique called high dynamic range can be easily reflected to the users and there will be no trouble. Sony wants to take full advantage of the power of PlayStation 5.

It was said that the loading screens will be passed very quickly and the gear shifts will be felt thanks to the adaptability of the trigger mechanisms in the PlayStation 5’s controller. In addition, the vibration from the racing car’s ABS system and the pressure applied to the vehicle’s engine will also be felt.

According to Sony, the sensitivity of the vehicles in Gran Turismo 7 is different, so players will have a different experience in each vehicle. The Japanese company said that vibrations from the gas and brake pedals of the players will add color to the game.

Finally, the physical communication of the tires with the road and the shaking caused by the bumps in the vehicles will be among the issues that players should pay attention to. Players will feel as if all the sounds around them are real thanks to the 3D sound feature.



