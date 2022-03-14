Gran Turismo 7 And Its Potential To Last The Entire Generation

Gran Turismo 7: Polyphony Digital has put on the table a title with the wicks to endure the entire PS5 cycle. A good update policy will be decisive. I’m still playing Gran Turismo 7. The idea of ​​the daily marathon introduced by GT Sport is the perfect excuse for me to try to accumulate at least 42 kilometers per day and continue my streak. A routine, go, but one of those that you do for pleasure. Because the Polyphony Digital title is designed as a platform that adapts to each type of player and to the rhythm that we want to impress on it. Sony has a chance to see how far this approach can go.

“We just need a Gran Turismo for the whole generation”

After several weeks playing uninterruptedly, I do not conceive that in a period of three or four years Sony’s response will be a Gran Turismo 8 in order to be able to further squeeze the technological benefits of PS5 or reappear in stores with an evolved product at a price complete, but a policy of constant, recurring updates, so that the desire to play frequently has a real reason: new content.

We were critical of Gran Turismo Sport because elements that were part of the saga’s DNA were left behind, but Polyphony Digital gradually reversed the perception of such an experimental and competitive project through an impeccable habit of free updates. Vehicles, circuits, driving in the rain, infrastructure improvements… GT7 has reached the market with all those lessons learned and a considerable amount of single-player hours ahead of it.

But the reality is that things have changed; both the players and the way we relate to our favorite video games. We live in the connected age, where “gaming as a service” has become normalized, especially in competitive and esports titles. Therefore, that Gran Turismo 7 has promised to be updated regularly with new tracks, cars, missions or events is something that we took for granted. It could not be otherwise. The question is for how long and in what form.

“The long-term success of Gran Turismo 7 will depend on its update policy”

Two options occur to me. The first, that we have expansion packs or DLC in the purest Forza style, with manufacturers, vehicle series and thematic expansions. The second, that everything be free updates based on those who go to microtransactions; that for now are limited to the purchase of credits, avoiding the uncomfortable grinding of tests in exchange for money. In a way, that recurring expense of those who fall into the “claws” of microtransactions can end up financing free expansions of content that would otherwise reach the PS Store with a paywall.

However, I would not be surprised if both things finally happen. Whether or not to irritate the community will depend on the accumulated value of all those previous updates. The balance will be decisive, especially if they have conceived Gran Turismo 7 as a video game for five or six years. Returnal’s free update – which could very well have been paid for what it offers – invites me to be optimistic for the near-term future with GT7. It is a good precedent at a time when it seems that charging full price for a video game is not enough. The companies want even more and they know that the players want even more.

Gran Turismo 7 has the wicks, the foundation, the technology and a community dedicated to creating designs, added to an ever-growing competitive multiplayer mode. Fragmenting this ecosystem again in three or four years has ceased to make sense. In my head, Gran Turismo 7 may be the Destiny of cars. Now it only remains to be seen if Sony resists the temptation to precipitate a numbered eighth episode or take the opportunity to turn the seventh into a living platform, which evolves and enriches itself for all the years that its current new generation lasts.