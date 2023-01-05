Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber are coming to PlayStation VR2.

The previous game will appear as a free update at the launch of the headset on February 22, and the release date of Beat Saber is not specified. Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan announced this this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) [via Video Games Chronicle].

Ryan also stated that “over 30 games” are in development for the headset launch window. Last year, Sony announced that it would have more than 20 games ready for the launch of PlayStation VR2.

However, the PlayStation VR2 will not be able to play existing PlayStation VR games, after Sony announced last year that the new headset would not be backward compatible.

The PlayStation VR2 costs 529.99 pounds (549.99 US dollars / 599.99 euros) and includes a PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones.

There is also a package worth 569.99 pounds (599.99 US dollars / 649.99 euros), which includes a PlayStation Store voucher code to launch the Horizon Call Of The Mountain game.

A separate charging station for the headset, which allows players to charge PS VR2 Sense controllers while leaving the PS5 console’s USB ports free, costs 39.99 pounds (49.99 US dollars / 49.99 euros).

Meanwhile, developer Hello Games confirmed last year that No Man’s Sky has joined the list of games supporting the PSVR2 headset at launch.

Hello Games first announced that their space adventure game will receive a free update for PSVR2 in June 2022, building on the work they’ve done porting the game to the original PSVR, and promising to use additional PlayStation 5 features in conjunction with the following: gen to “elevate this sense of immersion and verisimilitude by several major steps”.

Although the developer did not disclose the release date of the update at the time, Eurogamer noticed that the updated description in the PSVR2 trailer indicates a release date of February 2022.