Gran Turismo 7, An Ode To Car Collecting: Everything That Awaits Us

Gran Turismo 7: We review all the content that will include the new installment of Gran Turismo for PS5 and PS4 for lovers of the collection: the most complete game in the saga. Gran Turismo 7 is just around the corner. The most emblematic driving video game saga returns with renewed energy and two main objectives: the first, to collect the best of the first four installments of the series, including the classic Gran Turismo mode with licenses, dealers, dozens of circuits, hundreds of cars… with a state-of-the-art technological deployment. The second, to serve as a tribute to the culture of motorsports; a title that spreads that passion for the mere fact of driving, collecting and contemplating the beauty of the engine.

We tell you why Gran Turismo 7 will be a declaration of affection for car culture.

Collecting, something more than driving. The keys to Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital has everything ready to make Gran Turismo 7 the most complete GT to date. Speaking to FreeGameTips, Kazunori Yamuachi, father of the saga, is clear about his goal: “We want to excite people with the charm of cars […] and make them aware of how much fun it is to drive, collect or tune.” Said and done.

More than 410 launch cars distributed in different dealerships and more than 60 manufacturers from all over the world. We will need hundreds of hours to complete it all. In addition, PlayStation has promised that there will be post-launch updates with more cars and tracks, so Gran Turismo 7 will be alive for years to come.