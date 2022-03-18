Gran Turismo 7 Almost Unplayable For 24 Hours

Gran Turismo 7: A bug in patch 1.07 has forced Sony to activate a maintenance process that has affected almost all game modes. Polyphony Digital has detected an issue in the most recent update of Gran Turismo 7, causing the servers to be shut down for almost 24 hours. This has meant that the title has been practically unplayable, since it requires a permanent online connection for practically all modalities, including the campaign mode. In fact, the only thing accessible without the Internet is the arcade mode.

“Due to a problem found in Update 1.07, we will extend the maintenance period,” they have posted on the official Twitter account. “We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this [process] is going to be completed. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work to resolve the error.”

The Gran Turismo 7 Twitter account has not yet announced a resolution to the issue. As for the reasons for requiring a permanent online connection in the campaign, director Kazunori Yamauchi explained that this need had emerged as a weapon to combat cheaters. However, the widespread failure has left players unable to enjoy the video game for several hours.

Sony halts GT 7 launch in Russia

The invasion of Ukraine has had consequences for Russian players. The main companies in the sector have made the decision to interrupt their operations in Russian territory. In addition to Microsoft and Nintendo, PlayStation has stopped the release of Gran Turismo 7 in that country, while they have stopped selling other games and consoles.

Gran Turismo 7 is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, although as Sony confirmed long ago, the update to the new generation is not free. Those who have a copy on PS4 will have to pay 10 euros to get the native next gen edition. Polyphony Digital, for its part, has considered this product as a long-term project, for which they have promised numerous post-launch content. All the news of patch 1.07, in this link.