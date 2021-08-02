Gran Turismo 6: Mod Makes Game Win Race On The Moon

Gran Turismo 6: There is no doubt that Gran Turismo 6 has several races for players, but we believe that none of them are as different as the one presented in this modification – after all, thanks to it it is possible to compete on the Moon.

According to the information contained in the video that is in this news, the modification in question was made thanks to the GT6 Master Mod and allows a race to be completed normally. However, you must leave the number of laps at 1 and not allow the game to restart at the end of the course, as there is no valid respawn point – which would ultimately cause you to get stuck in space.

Check out a demo of this race below:

So, what did you think of the result? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.