Grammys 2022: The best Unseen moments from the audience and behind the scenes

Dancing all night long! Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and other major music stars had a great time at the 2022 Grammys, but not every moment was shown on television.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking the first time the ceremony was held in Sin City. Trevor Noah is back again to host a star-studded evening after he became the host in 2021.

“We’re going to listen to music,” the 38—year-old Daily Show host said while opening the show on Sunday, April 3, subtly poking fun at Will Smith and Chris Rock’s viral Oscar fight the week before. . “We will dance, we will sing. We will keep people’s names out of our mouths and we will hand out awards.”

Noah wasn’t the only one who picked up the slap. Questlove, who received his Oscar immediately after the incident, warned viewers to “stay 500 feet away” from the stage as he prepared to present the Song of the Year trophy.

While many memorable moments appeared on viewers’ TV screens — from Olivia Rodrigo’s first ever Grammy performance to Doji Kat’s confession in the bathroom—others took place behind the scenes. After 36-year-old Gaga took to the stage to honor the memory of her longtime collaborator Tony Bennett, she delighted superfan Lil Nas X.

The “Bad Romance” singer worked in the hall all night, dancing with Keith Urban and high-fiving her band before the performance. Her rendition of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” aroused romantic feelings among celebrities, which caused a PDA from Addison Ray and her boyfriend Omer Fedi.

The 21-year-old TikTok star met Kourtney Kardashian’s friend “several times” during the show, but all her attention was focused on the handsome reality TV star Travis Barker. Kardashian “shook her head” during the amazing performance of the drummer Blink-182 with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

“When Travis returned [to the audience], Courtney jumped up to kiss and hug him, and then sat on his lap again,” the insider tells us.

Earlier in the night, the engaged couple settled into their seats. The musician “twisted Courtney” at the beginning of the show and kissed during several performances.