Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber’s bold Red Carpet accessories are a sight to behold

The biggest music night was a date for Justin Bieber and his wife Hayley Bieber. Check out the photos of the singer’s image in Crocs sneakers and a pink beanie hat. Justin Bieber is handsome and successful at the 2022 Grammys.

The “Justice” singer, who received an impressive eight trophies at this year’s awards ceremony on April 3, stepped out at a show in Las Vegas with his wife Hailey Bieber. On a starry evening, Hailey graced the red carpet in a strapless white dress, and Justin chose a suit with a pink hat-beanie and crocs!

This year’s round of nominations for the 28-year-old singer, which includes a chance to receive coveted awards for Record of the Year and Album of the Year, brings his total to a whopping 22 Grammy nominations earned throughout his career. career. Of these, before today’s ceremony, Justin won two, which, of course, can change in just a few hours.

The couple’s big night also comes a few weeks after Hayley revealed that she experienced a health scare when she was hospitalized due to a blood clot in her brain.