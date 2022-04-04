Grammys 2022: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, another of the hottest couples on the red carpet

The perfect picture! Many famous couples showed off their stormy chemistry on the red carpet before the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3.

Chelsea Handler celebrated her first nomination at the awards ceremony with her boyfriend Joe Coy.

“This is my first Grammy appearance and my first Grammy nomination, but we were thrilled because Joe has a home here. He kind of grew up in Las Vegas, and we’re celebrating his birthday,” the 47-year—old Handler told Variety on Sunday about her nomination for “Best Comedy Album.” “We turned the Grammys into a four-day party for ourselves.”

The New Jersey native, who initially sparked rumors of an affair with 50-year-old Coy in June 2021, also spoke about the couple’s plans to work together in the future. “We’re talking about some things,” Handler said. She jokingly added: “He’s 50. Who knows how much longer he will last.”

Justin Bieber, who is nominated for eight awards, will also take part. His appearance comes shortly after his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), suffered health concerns.

The couple originally dated from time to time from 2015 to 2016. Two years after the breakup, 28-year-old Justin and 25-year-old Hayley revived their romance and tied the knot the same year. After the wedding, the model talked about what inspired the couple to make a second attempt at their romance.

“I think I always knew that if we ever decided everything and got together again, it would be a very serious situation and we were going to get married, or [it] would lead to this,” Hayley explained. during an interview for the Hillsong Channel in May 2020. “I didn’t necessarily know what the deadlines would be. I just trusted, and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith… and I just trusted the people I knew [who] watched me go all the way with him, without him, and then back together with him.”

The Arizona native later noted how communication helped the duo cope with the ups and downs of marriage.

“Something like, “Hey, where are you with this?” I’ve had times when I was nervous [talking to Justin], “Are you okay to do this? Because there was a time in your life when it wasn’t good for you, and it was a dark time for you,” she recalled on the Victoria’s Secret Voices podcast in November 2021. “But he has a very good self-awareness. when it comes down to it, and I’m very open about it, and that’s all I can really ask for.”

Justin, for his part, previously revealed that the first year of marriage was “really hard” because of the “trauma” he had to cope with. “There was just a lack of trust,” the Canadian native told GQ in April 2021. — There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them away by saying, “I’m scared.”

For the performer, the work allowed him to realize that marriage was his “vocation”.

“We just create these moments for us as a couple, as a family, we create these memories. And it’s great that we have something to wait for. I used to have nothing to look forward to in life,” he added then. “I didn’t have a soul mate. I had no one to love. I had no one to join in.”