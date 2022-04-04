Grammys 2022: Best Outfits: 5 best looks of the evening

Glamorous slam! The stars took to the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and the atmosphere—and fashion—were red-hot! But the views of the five luminaries stood out from the rest. Watch the video above to find out who exactly took a place in our list of the most stylishly dressed — and what exactly they wore!

On Sunday, April 3, the biggest music celebrities went to the 64th annual awards ceremony and, of course, to the most fun red carpet that we have seen in recent times. The nominees and presenters arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to enjoy a stunning combination of prizes and performances, as well as a stylish display that added to the overall excitement.

From the moment the stars came out on the carpet, it became clear to us that the fashion for the evening would be off the scale! There was transparent lace, cutouts, animal prints, feathers, sequins and much more.

And while there was no shortage of celebrities and singers who looked fierce, fabulous and downright exciting, a few stars absolutely amazed us with their stylish statements.

So, without further ado, our best dressed winners of the evening were Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, H.E.R. and, in our room, Dua Lipa.

To see all these images, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get detailed information about each of the magnificent ensembles!

5-Megan Is Your Stud

Just purr-r-rrr! The 27-year-old rapper, who, by the way, just took a place in our list of the 5 most stylishly dressed Oscars, stunned in a dress with an animalistic print on one shoulder by Roberto Cavalli. The stylish leopard print dress had a tiger stripe lining and a sleeve inlaid with precious stones.

4-Olivia Rodrigo

For the 19-year-old “Driver’s License” phenomenon, the mere presence at the Grammys was the only reason to fully immerse himself in fashion. “I wanted to do something fun and youthful, but at the same time stylish, because it’s a Grammy. It’s the atmosphere,” she said on the red carpet. She definitely managed Vivienne Westwood’s illustrated dress. To complement the elegant look, she styled her hair in smooth waves, styled by longtime hairstyle professional Clayton Hawkins using Dove products.

3-Cutie

Pretty woman in smoky pink! The American rapper was dressed in a custom-made three-piece Valentino dress with a structured bra and a full skirt, as well as opera gloves in a bright pink shade, which, according to the 28-year-old girl, “represented her crown chakra.” She complemented the image with a necklace with diamonds and stud earrings.

2-E.E.R.

She’s wearing pants! Nominated for a whopping eight Grammy Awards, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter looked like a rock star in a tailored Dundas jumpsuit with a cape. Although her combed curls were reminiscent of Diana Ross, she said her look was also inspired by Aretha Franklin.

1-Dua Lipa

And in our first place, the best-dressed star of the evening is none other than Dua Lipa, dressed in vintage Versace. Indeed, the 26-year-old singer of “Levitating” was the epitome of a supermodel of the 90s in a deep black tight-fitting dress with the signature accents of the Italian fashion house in the style of heavy metal. She complemented the dress with a bunch of gold chains and a stunning new hairstyle: smooth platinum curls with a parting in the middle and visible roots in the style of Chris Appleton.