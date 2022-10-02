Grammy winner Billie Eilish once talked about her backstage routine before a performance

Artists all over the world have a certain list of mandatory things that they always take with them. Whether it’s a good luck charm or a much-needed snack, all of their essentials and accessories mean a lot to the artists to keep their confidence on stage. It’s the same with Billy Eilish.

In Apple Music TikTok, the star revealed the most important essentials that she needs last before performing. You’d be surprised to know, but it was also related to a certain snack that Billy really needs.

Billy Eilish’s detailed diet before performing on stage

The snack that Billy eats backstage before performances is a unique bread called Schar. The Oscar-winning pop star clarified that it is a gluten-free brand from Germany. Along with the Ball, she definitely needs to have peanut butter and jelly. While most of you might think this would be a list of cosmetics and makeup supplies, Billie’s essentials mean her most essential food items.

In the September 30 video, she continued, “I always like crackers, chips, salsa and guacamole.” On top of all this, pineapple, watermelon and tajine also fall into the category of must-have products for the Ocean Eyes singer. As for drinks, the star has lemonade, chocolate milk and poppy seeds to maintain homeostasis.

Because of her strict diet, she explained that she likes soda with a low sugar content. As mentioned earlier, “lots of ice, lots of water” is always a must, as it is important to avoid dehydration before strenuous performances on stage.

Finally, Billie said that even if she didn’t have all of the above, only two things would be enough for her. And these two things are chips and salsa, which help the singer survive.

Billy Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” world tour has officially ended after 77 concerts. Earlier this week, the star began the Australian leg, which became the last continent in her tour. She is currently on Apple Music live with her latest performance. She announced this in just a few hours on her official Twitter account.