Grammy Awards 2022: Some BTS fans are concerned about the band’s upcoming performance

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. BTS are nominated for “Best Pop Performance by a Duo/Group” for the song “Butter”. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Wee and Jungkook are expected to perform at the award ceremony.

On the eve of the 2022 Grammy Awards, Big Hit Music announced that Jin had recently undergone surgery, and Jay-Hope and Jungkook tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Jay-Hope has recovered from the coronavirus, but some BTS fans are concerned about the logistics of the septet being able to perform at the Grammy Awards in 2022.

The Recording Academy announced BTS in the first round of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards on March 15. Because of this, the band’s performance is very expected.

On March 19, Big Hit Music published a Weverse announcement stating that Jin “injured his left index finger” and “requires surgery.” While he recovers, the BTS singer is wearing a cast on his left arm.

A few days later, on March 24, Big Hit Music shared a new Weverse announcement that Jay-Hope had tested positive for coronavirus. The label announced in a Weverse post on March 29 that Jungkook tested positive for coronavirus.

Jungkook didn’t test positive for coronavirus until he arrived in Las Vegas for the Grammys. Meanwhile, on March 29, it was announced that J-Hope had recovered and would be able to attend the award ceremony.

Since Jungkook recently tested positive for coronavirus, J-Hope has only recently recovered from coronavirus, and Jin is recovering from surgery, some BTS fans are concerned that all seven members will not be able to perform together at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

“… Judging by what I usually saw, it’s about 1.5-2 weeks of recovery, but I hope JK will recover by Sunday. My intuition tells me not to hope just in case…,” wrote a Reddit user.

“I was so worried about them this month… I was afraid that they wouldn’t be able to all be at the Grammys and perform live, as they had hoped for so long…” wrote another Reddit user. “With Gene’s hand, J-Hope got infected with the coronavirus, and now JK, these men are bothering me so much, lol.”

“…I know that this personal performance means so much to them, and I really hope that all seven of them will take the stage together on Sunday,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Other fans of the band prefer to remain optimistic

While some fans are concerned about the pressure associated with BTS’s upcoming Grammy Awards performance, other fans of the band are trying to remain optimistic that all seven members will be able to perform together.

“…I’m 80% sure we’ll get a Grammy from you on stage,” suggested one fan on Reddit.

Another fan wrote on Reddit: “I’m also positive about OT7’s performance!”