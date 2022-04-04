Grammy 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Date Night with PDA

Light up in Sin City! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn’t keep their cool at the 2022 Grammys, but their PDAs didn’t stop on the red carpet.

The 42-year-old founder of Poosh attended the 64th annual Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 3, along with the 46-year-old drummer, who performed an incendiary medley with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. Before Barker took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, he was looking only at his fiancee.

When it was Lil Nas X’s turn to be the center of attention, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted sitting on Barker’s lap. According to an insider, the duo’s PDA lasted “uncomfortably long” between songs, when the reality TV star and the California native merged lips for “almost a minute.”

Throughout the ceremony, Kardashian chatted with celebrities like Addison Ray and waved to fans inside the arena. Barker was one of the last acts of the evening, and the Hulu personality gave her beau a round of applause.

“[She] was shaking her head during Travis’ drum solo,” a source tells us. “When Travis returned [to the audience], Courtney jumped up to kiss and hug him, and then sat on his lap again.”

Before taking their seats, the couple took to the red carpet in identical outfits. Kardashian wore a black Et Ochs jumpsuit with a deep V-neck and cutouts on the sides, and Barker chose a black Givenchy look. He quickly took off his bright pink Raf Simons coat to take a picture with the Kardashian star.

We confirmed the couple’s romance in January 2021, and the musician asked a question in October of the same year. After the engagement, the couple has already considered their further joint steps.

“They will have a child, without any doubt, the only question is when and how,” the source said after the proposal. “Ideally, Courtney would like a natural birth. She is sure that it will not be a problem because she has always been lucky to get pregnant naturally, and she has taken great care of herself physically.”

Kardashian is already the mother of three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, from ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Bringing their families together” is a priority for Kardashian and Barker as they prepare to tie the knot, a separate source told Us in February.

“They are targeting a large family,” the insider noted at the time, adding that Kardashian is “trying to achieve this naturally,” but is also “thinking about IVF.”