Grammy 2022 Highlights: Lady Gaga’s solo performance of duets with Tony Bennett, Olivia Rodrigo’s big wins and more

The biggest night of music! The 2022 Grammy Awards brought star power and heat with killer performances and big wins.

The 19-year-old singer received the award for best solo Pop performance even before the show, which was her first Grammy win. She ticked another box when she took to the Grammy stage to sing “Driver’s License.”

Releasing the grunge vibes of the 90s with his performance, host Trevor Noah joked about the intense lyrics of her hit, saying that Rodrigo conveys “how heartbreaking it is to go to the DMV.” The night of the Californian native’s first achievements did not end there: the singer “Good 4 U” later won trophies both in the nominations “Best New Artist” and in the nominations “Best Vocal Pop Album”.

“This is my biggest dream,” she said during her welcome speech in the nomination “Best New Artist”. “Thank you to my wonderful parents and my best friends.”

Billie Eilish, for her part, impressed the audience with her performance of “Happier Than Ever”. Moreover, with her wardrobe, she paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Oscar-winning actress was wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Hawkins in honor of the musician, who died on March 25 at the age of 50. the artist’s legacy. Later, the Recording Academy recognized him as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Although Tony Bennett was not physically present at the award ceremony, he introduced his longtime friend and collaborator Lady Gaga to the cheering crowd from afar.

“Hello everyone! Welcome, Lady Gaga,” the 95—year-old “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer said in a pre-recorded video before blowing a kiss to the audience.

36-year-old Gaga took to the stage for a touching solo performance of two songs from her and Bennett’s album Love for Sale, including the title track. The “A Star is Born” actress began singing one of her duets “Do I Love You”, and behind her back images of her studio sessions and past performances with Bennett played out.

“I love you, Tony, I miss you,” she said, before her fellow musicians rose to give her a round of applause. (The duo won a Grammy for Traditional Vocal Pop Album.)

Bennett’s son and manager, Danny Bennett, previously announced that the “Fly Me to the Moon” singer would not be joining Gaga at the 64th annual event due to his ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s disease. “It was decided that it would be appropriate for Lady Gaga to perform alone to represent them both,” Danny said in a statement to Variety earlier this month. “There is no doubt that she will offer a flawless performance on Love for Sale, Tony’s latest album. He will cheer her up by watching what is happening from his home in New York.”