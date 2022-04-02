Grammy 2022: full list of nominees and winners

There is something to sing about! From pop stars to rockers, the 2022 Grammys will celebrate the biggest names in music.

The 64th annual ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in January, but due to security concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Recording Academy postponed the event. It was rescheduled for Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The nominees were announced in November 2021, and John Baptiste has received more endorsements than any other artist. The 35-year-old music director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has a chance to win 11 awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

After his main nominations, Baptiste noted in his statement that it was “difficult to put into words” what this moment meant to him. “This is surprise, shock, awe, gratitude,” he said in December 2021, noting his “work for life.”

Justin Bieber, Dodge Cat and H.E.R. are in second place in terms of nods, with eight nominations each. Pop superstars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo follow them with seven.

“When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from Staples Center, where the Grammys were held every year,” the 19—year-old High School Musical star wrote.: The Musical: The Series via Instagram in November 2021. “I would always go outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with the names of all the winners with wide-open eyes.”

Rodrigo, who was nominated for a Grammy Award for the first time, continued: “Many of my dreams have come true this year, but this one is probably the most significant. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and supported the songs I write… I am very humiliated. Truly a day I will never forget.”

Singer Jealous and 20-year-old Eilish compete in several categories, including “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year” and “Song of the Year”. At her first Grammy Awards in 2020, Eilish won awards, taking home trophies in the categories “Best New Artist”, “Album of the Year”, “Best Vocal Pop Album”, “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year”.

“I never thought this would ever happen in my life. I grew up watching them, and this is my brother Finneas, and he’s my best friend,” the Bad Guy performer said while accepting the Song of the Year award in January 2020. “I think I joke a lot and never take anything serious about this kind of thing, but I sincerely want to say that I am so grateful, and I just want to say that I am grateful and that it is a great honor for me to be here among all of you. I love you to the core.”

Eilish followed up her 2020 Grammy with two more wins in 2021, including for Best Song Written for Visual Media, for the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.” The title track earned the California native her first Academy Award earlier this year.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards, and find the names in bold to find out who won!