Grammy 2021: Bad Bunny and more Latin nominees

The 2021 Grammys already have their nominees, and among them is the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, as well as other members of the Latino community.

As we previously informed you in La Verdad Noticias, this November 24 the list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy was announced, which celebrates the best in music internationally, and the category for the best of Latin music could not be missed , being in fact, one of the most important.

In that sense, the so-called “Bad Bunny” that is, Bad Bunny surprised with his nomination, since his album “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” is also part of these nominations, as part of the category for Best Latin Pop Album .

As if that were not enough, this singer is also nominated for another category, for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance, for his collaboration “One Day” with J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Tainy.

Latinos Nominated for the 2021 Grammys

But Bad Bunny is not the only famous person of Latin origin nominated for this great international awards ceremony, but also Ricky Martin, Camilo, Kany García, and Debi Nova are the Latin artists competing for the same category as the interpreter of “Yo Perreo Sola ”.

There is also a category dedicated to regional Mexican music, where Alejandro Fernandez, Lupita Infante, Natalia Laforucade, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernandez, and Christian Nodal will be competing.

The award ceremony will take place on January 31, 2021, it is not yet known if it will be held virtually as the Latin Grammy was on November 19, or if the conditions will allow it to be in person. .

Do you think Bad Bunny will take home her Grammy award? What Latin do you think was missing from the list of nominees? Tell us your opinion in the comments, and do not hesitate to keep an eye on our coverage of the 2020 Grammys.



