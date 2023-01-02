Graeme Souness said that Manchester United will not be in the top four this season.

In his column for the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool midfielder believes that Eric ten Hag will not be able to lead his team to the Champions League next season.

Souness claims that United are relying too much on Marcus Rashford, who, despite his current good form, will eventually cost them at the end of the season.

“Marcus Rashford is their top scorer with five points and he’s playing well. The concern for United is that this (drop in form) may happen again. If he’s the one you rely on to score goals, it’s like a wing and a prayer for me,” he wrote.

Souness also expressed concern about Anthony Martial, saying he did not expect the Frenchman to make the necessary impact in the second half of the campaign.

“Anthony Martial will get up and be counted, then good luck with that. Three years ago I said that he was in the saloon of the last chance to prove that he is a United player. He is talented, but there remains a huge question mark,” he wrote.

It’s no secret that Ten Hag wants to increase the firepower of his attack. United lack the killer instinct in attack, and the goal-scoring central striker is at the top of his January wish list.

Souness believes it will cost United at the end of the season when Tottenham and Liverpool take the coveted Champions League places.

“I think Spurs will finish above Manchester United. And there is no title anymore (for Liverpool), but they will still be in the top four,” he wrote.

United are hoping to prove Souness wrong and, judging by the form, they have a good chance as the opponents lose points and United continue to get results.

Ten Haga’s wards are currently on their way to finishing in the top four, as they are now fourth, two points ahead of Tottenham, who have played a game more.

The Red Devils are four ahead of Liverpool, who are in sixth place after the same number of games.

Newcastle are just two points ahead of United and are in third place, having also played an extra match. In the current state of things, Ten Hag will be confident that he will move up the table, not down.

United hope to continue their successful game against Bournemouth tomorrow night before mouth-watering clashes with Manchester City and Arsenal in the league after completing home cup matches.