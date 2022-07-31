Graduates of “Full House” Jody Sweetin and Mescal Vasilevsky got married after almost 5 years of living together

Jody Sweetin and Mezcal Wasilewski. Courtesy of Jodi Sweetin/Instagram

Marital happiness! Jodi Sweetin and her fiance Mezcal Wasilewski got married less than a year after their romantic engagement.

According to people, the 40-year-old Full House graduate and a social worker got married on Saturday, July 30, in an intimate ceremony in California.

“Oooooh…. It’s always nice to have a fresh manicure for a special occasion,” Sweetin signed a photo of her nails on her wedding day on Friday, July 29, adding the hashtags “Stay in the present” and “Enjoy the moment.”

Previously, Vasilevsky asked his beloved a question in January after four years of marriage. “I love you, Mezcal, forever. You’re my man. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead of us,” Sweetin captioned a selfie of the couple on Instagram, showing off her diamond trinket. “Here’s to you @ghostfacelito and our life full of adventures. Together. I think I’ll really like it when I turn 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍”.

Jody Sweetin and Mezcal Wasilewski. Courtesy of Jodi Sweetin/Instagram

Saturday’s wedding was the fourth marriage of Fuller House graduates. Sweetin was first married to Sean Holgin between 2002 and 2006. She then moved on to Cody Herpin, with whom she has a 14-year-old daughter, Zoey, and they were married from 2007 to 2010. She later married Morty Coyle in 2012, with whom she shares daughter Beatrix, 11 — until their divorce in 2016.

Eventually, the Unsweetined author moved on to Vasilevsky, making their love official on Instagram in September 2018.

“You are my safe place. My partner. My best friend. We did it in four years. Almost three of them were thousands of miles apart,” Sweetin wrote on Instagram at the time. “But four years ago, on September 16, we made a decision. That we were 100 [percent] totally into it. I wake up every day and I love you even more.”

Against the background of their promising romance, the groom also intentionally communicated with her two daughters and mixed up their family.

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and he’s really done an amazing job with all of this,” the Merry and Bright actress said during a November 2021 appearance on the Allison Interviews podcast. “At first, we had a long-distance relationship with him. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in Los Angeles for three and a half years, and it was slow and pleasant.”

Sweetin added that the Hunter College graduate was “very good at letting [Zoya and Beatrix] warm up with him,” noting that he did not “force relationships” with girls.