Gradiente X Apple: fight for ‘iPhone’ goes to compromise

A dispute that has been going on for years has apparently ended (or not). Last Wednesday (2), Minister Dias Toffoli determined that the lawsuit filed by IGB Eletrônica, owner of the Gradiente brand, against Apple, in order to prevent the Apple company from using the “iPhone” brand, be suspended and sent to the court’s Conciliation and Mediation Center, created later this year.

Recalling: in 2000, Gradiente applied for registration of the brand in Brazil, which was granted only in 2008. However, the Apple company brought its smartphone to Brazil in 2007 and then wanted the name for itself – which was denied by Brazilian justice. The thing got complicated, and the American requested nullity of use by the Tupiniquim, who appealed and won.

Skip to 2018, when the 4th Panel of the STJ decided that Gradiente did not have exclusivity on the brand. “There is no denying that such expression [iphone], part of the mixed brand [G Gradiente iphone], suggests a characteristic of the product to be supplied. Under this perspective, the IGB will have to live with the bonus and burden of its option for the mixed brand. “. argued Minister Luís Felipe Salomão.

Can’t bite, can’t pinch

The fight is not exclusive to Brazil, as Apple had to pay to guarantee the rights of the iPhone and iPad brands in countries like the United States and China. While it reached a market value of more than US $ 2 trillion in 2020, the IGB has been in judicial recovery since 2018, adding losses of R $ 1.005 billion.

Now, one thing is certain: they must fight, because the Federal Supreme Court did not take a definitive position. It is up to the lawyers Igor Mauler Santiago (Gradiente), Rafael Atab de Araujo and Luiz Henrique Oliveira do Amaral (Apple) to reach a consensus.



