Grace and Frankie: Netflix Releases First Episodes of Season 7

Grace and Frankie: This Friday, the 13th, Netflix made a big surprise for Grace and Frankie fans. Streaming has released the first 4 episodes of the show’s 7th and final season in its back catalogue.

To announce the news, Netflix posted on Twitter a video message recorded by the series’ stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. “The first four episodes of season 7 have already been released!” says Tomlin. “But don’t worry, there’s a lot more to come. We just wanted to give him something special until we finished the rest of the season,” concluded Fonda.

In the post’s comments, several people were eager to watch the new chapters in the series. “I took a day off from work to take care of my mental health today and this is absolutely the best thing that could have happened!!” wrote one netizen.

Recordings for the last season of the show began in early 2020, however, were interrupted in March of the same year due to a pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

Now, with the cast back in the studios, the series will continue production on the other 12 episodes that will be part of Season 7. Once completed, Grace and Frankie will materialize as Netflix’s longest-running original series to date, totaling 94 episodes.

Grace and Frankie: Learn more about the Netflix comedy series

Grace and Frankie debuted on Netflix in 2015, winning critical critics and audiences early on. The plot explores the story of two women who start a friendship after their husbands announce they are in love with each other.

Its last 6 seasons have earned the show several nominations for famous awards, such as the Emmy and the Golden Globe.

Also cast in the series are Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher.

