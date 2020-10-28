GPT-3 Balls New Language Artificial Intelligence

Although the language-based artificial intelligence GPT-3 is shown as a very successful example of artificial intelligence, it is not that good according to a leading name in the field of artificial intelligence. Moreover, people expect him to act like something he isn’t.

Although many people think that artificial intelligence is the virtual forms found in science fiction works that take over the world or something when bored, the reality is much different. When we pass Hollywood works, we see that artificial intelligence is already included in all areas of our lives.

Artificial intelligence continues to accompany us in the background in many areas to manage millions of dollars of advertising campaigns without automatic correction of the photos taken by our smartphones. One of these artificial intelligence is GPT-3.

Writing news is not like reading news

GPT-3 is known as a language processing artificial intelligence algorithm developed by OpenAI. This artificial intelligence has previously written an article for a newspaper. Still, there are those who argue that this artificial intelligence may not be as good as it seems.

Facebook’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Chief Yann LeCun is called by many as the “spiritual father of artificial intelligence”. LeCun literally bombarded the algorithm in a Facebook post he shared on Tuesday. “People have unrealistic expectations about what large-scale language models like the GPT-3 can do,” he said in the post.

In his post, LeCun also cited from the study that the use of GPT-3 in the health field gave too many wrong results in the studies of the artificial intelligence company NABLA, which has been operating in the field of medicine. The artificial intelligence scientist likened the work done to trying to go to the Moon with high-altitude aircraft.

Could not achieve the desired result in the medical field

Testing various scenarios, NABLA stated that GPT-3 differs between constructing sentences and meaning in sentences and being really useful. Although artificial intelligence can make sentences, it does not have the same success in understanding established sentences.

In one case, the algorithm skipped reflecting the prices of the equipment used on the invoice. In an even more dangerous version, the algorithm advised a patient to literally kill himself. LeCun said GPT-3 is not very good as a response system.



