GPD Win 3: The new version of PC and console hybrid

The GPD Win family of products receives its third version in 2021 through its hybrid proposal of the most powerful computer and portable console.

The GPD family of products has been offering its particular vision of gaming for several years through a unique proposal that aims to merge the concepts of computer and portable console; And it is that after its latest model GPD Win 2, now comes a new version completely renewed and more powerful with the so-called GPD Win 3, a new hybrid of PC and portable console that aims to reach the market at the end of 2021 after a campaign of collective financing that will start next January.

Intel Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and SSD

Thus, this new Win 3 version is committed to a much more avant-garde design, as well as hardware more in line with current times; With a design and size that is quite reminiscent of Nintendo Switch Lite, the GPD Win 3 offers a central screen with two controls as handles on the sides with double stick, crosshead, buttons and double triggers, in addition to having dual vibration. Although the great novelty of this new device lies in the possibility of sliding the

At the hardware level, the GPD Win 3 has an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, SSD storage with an unspecified size, 5.5-inch screen with a resolution 720p and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, microSD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 4, USB Type-A, HDMI and minijack (all through its own support), as well as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

As we say, the new GPD Win 3 is expected to hit the market at the end of 2021 at a price yet to be determined, all following a collective financing campaign that is scheduled to start this coming January 2021.



