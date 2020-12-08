Governments of the World Agree on Crypto Regulation

Crypto regulation was also discussed at the G7 summit, where the leaders of 7 countries with the world’s largest economy came together. Numerous countries, including many G7 members, stated that they wanted more rules for crypto.

Digital Asset regulation was one of the issues to be addressed in 2020, and it remained warm in the same way. The G7 summit revealed that the industry needs an ongoing regulation.

Along with Covid-19 and economic issues, top-ups discussed responses to the evolving landscape of crypto assets and other digital assets. At the same time, the group discussed its efforts to prevent them from being used for illegal activities.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a press release Monday:

“There is strong support for regulating digital currencies across the G7. ministers and governors reiterated their support for the g7 joint statement on digital payments published in October.

In addition to the G7 members, leaders of the International Monetary Fund, Financial Stability Board and World Bank attended the meeting. After the meeting, the German Finance Minister expressed his concerns about Facebook’s presence of Diem and said “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”.



