Government wants to ban Huawei from 5G in Brazil

A decree that is being prepared by the “ideological wing” of the federal government wants to prevent Huawei from participating in the 5G auction in Brazil, scheduled to take place in June 2021, as reported by Folha de S. Paulo on Tuesday (8) .

The standard, developed by the Institutional Security Office (GSI), would only need the approval of President Jair Bolsonaro to be completed, according to sources heard by the newspaper. The document proposes the creation of rules to hinder Huawei’s entry into the dispute.

Among the cabinet’s ideas is the requirement that companies interested in the competition to develop the infrastructure of the national 5G network have shares traded in Brazil. However, the option for such a rule would also result in the impediment of other suppliers, such as Cisco, Samsung, Nokia and Ericsson, whose shares are only traded in the foreign market.

Another GSI proposal, which denies the authorship of the document, would be to determine that each operator has two network providers in each location. But this measure, already issued in a previous ordinance, was discarded by the telcos for violating the rules of free competition.

Huawei threatens to turn to justice

If the decree is signed by Bolsonaro, the Chinese company should appeal to the Supreme Court (STF). According to the report, the company’s legal advisors consider the ban unconstitutional, as it violates the principle of free enterprise.

The strategy would be the same adopted recently by the brand in Sweden, where it questioned the impediment to supply 5G equipment in court and managed to suspend the auction’s continuation, until the local court ruled on its request.

Resorting to the STF is something that operators can also do if the government decides to stop Huawei. They claim to already use Chinese equipment on the current 3G and 4G networks and the exchange of them, a consequence of the ban, would generate expenses estimated at R $ 150 billion.



