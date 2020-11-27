Government to collect IOF on loan transactions

On Wednesday (25), President Jair Bolsonaro published Decree No. 10,551, which determines the resumption of collection, starting this Friday (27), of the Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Operations or related to Securities or Securities (IOF) in credit transactions, such as overdraft, revolving credit card and loans.

The IOF charge on credit operations had been suspended by the federal government since April 3, 2020, to ease the burden on loans for people and companies affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, and should be valid until December 31.

The Decree was signed at a closed ceremony at the Planalto Palace, which was attended by the President of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

IOF banks credit of R $ 80 million for electricity bills in Amapá

Upon signing the decree that determined the return of the IOF, the President of the Republic also signed Provisional Measure No. 1,010, which exempts consumers from the municipalities of Amapá, affected by a blackout that lasted 22 days, from the payment of electricity bills the last 30 days.

In the document, the president authorizes the transfer of the amount of R $ 80 million to the Energy Development Account (CDE), to reimburse the distribution service provider, Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapá (CEA). Minister Albuquerque explained to the website Uol that the idea is “to protect consumers in the state, without causing damage that would make the company unfeasible”.

The publication of the Provisional Measure occurred on the same day of its signature, in an Extra Edition of the Official Gazette and, therefore, as of this Friday (27), the IOF tax rate of up to 3% will be charged again on the value of the transactions , in addition to the additional 0.38% per year.



