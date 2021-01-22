Government should soften speech against Huawei

President Jair Bolsonaro’s government should adopt a more friendly speech regarding Huawei’s participation in the 5G auction. According to sources at the Planalto Palace, the new stance will be used to speed up the import of inputs needed for vaccine production at the Butantan and Fiocruz institute.

In both cases, the IFA (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) is produced in China and the delivery process has faced obstacles, something that has the potential to delay the vaccine production schedule in Brazil.

China is Brazil’s largest trading partner. However, the Asian country has been attacked by the ideological wing of the government in alignment with the position of former President Trump.

By offering a truce and lowering the barriers for Huawei to sell its 5G equipment in Brazil, the government expects China to speed up the supply of vaccines. Parallel to this, the minister of communications, Fábio Faria, will pay a visit to the headquarters of Huawei and ZTE in China.

So far, there is no evidence that Huawei violates the cybersecurity rules defined by Brazilian law. In addition, the country’s main operators are asking the government to allow the Chinese to continue operating on national soil.

Currently, Huawei equipment is present in 45% of Brazilian networks. The ban could force operators to switch all 4G devices. Another argument used in defense of the Chinese is that it supplies equipment to the Federal Revenue, Caixa Econômica and Banco do Brasil without any evidence of data leakage.

It is worth remembering that Anatel’s board must vote on the rules of the 5G announcement until the end of February. The regulatory agency promises to follow the example of Anvisa and adopt a technical position.