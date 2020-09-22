Government requests removal of Netflix film in Brazil

The Netflix movie, Lindinhas, became the target of a suspension request by the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MDH). Accused of sexualizing 11-year-old girls, the film has been subject to several criticisms and boycotts for the way it shows children.

The request was sent to the Coordination of the Permanent Commission for Children and Youth and signed by the National Secretariat for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (SNDCA). In the text, Secretary Maurício Cunha justified that the film sexualizes children in a pornographic way.

“[The film] features child pornography and multiple scenes focusing on girls’ private parts while reproducing erotic movements during the dance, contorting and simulating sexual practices,” said Cunha. “The SNDCA sees with extreme concern the perpetuation of the content that defies and weakens the national norms for the protection of children and adolescents”.

Damares Alves, MDH minister, has been speaking out about the film for some time. For UOL, she stated that she intends to act in defense of children and prevent sexual content involving minors from being presented in this way.

“Children and adolescents are the most precious asset in the nation and the most vulnerable,” said the minister. “It is in the interest of all of us to put a brake on content that puts children at risk or exposes them to early eroticization.”

After the controversies, director Maïmouna Doucouré came out in defense of her work. The filmmaker said his purpose was to criticize the sexualization of children. Netflix also recently had to take a stand in defense of the film.



