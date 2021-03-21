Government purchases 138 million vaccines

The federal government signed today (19) the contracts for the acquisition of 138 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 produced by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Janssen, whose agreements had been announced a few days ago by the then Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello.

Of this total, the majority of immunizers are produced by Pfizer / BioNTech, totaling 100 million doses, while the other 38 million formulas are from Janssen, pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, as announced by the Ministry of Health via Twitter. The forecast is that all of them will be available in the National Immunization Plan (PNI) by the end of 2021.

Recently approved for final use in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which allows its application in all groups to which it is recommended, the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective against the new coronavirus, as shown studies done with the product.

Johnson’s vaccine, on the other hand, prevents 85% of severe cases of the disease caused by Sars-CoV-2, according to the company, and differs from the others currently used by single-dose application, that is, the 38 million doses can be used in 38 million people, theoretically. However, it is important to remember that it is not yet approved for use in Brazil.

Delivery schedule

According to the Ministry of Health, vaccines produced by Pfizer will be delivered as follows: 13,518,180 doses in the second quarter and 86,482,890 doses by the end of the third quarter. The first batch, with 1 million injections, should arrive in April, while the last, with 46.5 million, is scheduled for September.

In the case of Janssen, delivery is expected to begin after the middle of the year. There will be 16.9 million ampoules in the third quarter, between the months of July and September, and 21.1 million in the fourth quarter, and may arrive here between October and December.

According to the agency, these deadlines can still change, due to the most varied factors, including the delay in legalizing the products, the lack of inputs and other problems related to suppliers, for example. As for the values, each of the doses will cost US $ 10, according to G1.

The government claims that Brazil already has a total of 562 million doses of vaccines against the new coronavirus contracted for this year. At the moment, CoronaVac, produced by the Butantan Institute, and that of Oxford / AstraZeneca, under the responsibility of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), are being applied.