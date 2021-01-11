Government plans mass vaccination

Aiming to accompany “a strategy that the SVS (Secretariat of Health Surveillance) will do to reduce the pandemic”, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, during an event in Manaus, declared on Monday (11) that the Government wants to apply en masse , that is, in the largest possible number of people, the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 – starting the second phase only after this action. The information was provided by Valor Econômico.

According to Pazuello, referring to the substance developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory in partnership with the University of Oxford and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), with the initiative, 71% protection would be provided to the people who received it, while the combination of doses would extend the rate to “about 90%.”

In addition, the minister stressed that only domestic production will make it possible to mass immunize the population, as “it became difficult for imported ones”, suggesting that, even in this scenario, if simultaneous application starts later this month, “on D day and hour H “, the installed capacity in the Unified Health System (SUS) will allow the country to lead the number of vaccinations in the world.

No date or time has been disclosed.

Committed frontline

Speaking of numbers, the analysis of emergency use underway at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), indicates Pazuello, corresponds to 6 million doses of Coronavac imported from China and another 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine brought from India.

He also recognized the population’s desire to be vaccinated and argued that the process should not be mandatory for those who do not want to follow the guidelines, such as the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro, whose vaccination card will have 100-year secrecy, recently decreed by the Planalto Palace, according to Guilherme Amado, journalist for Época magazine.

Finally, the minister, without mentioning which movements he refers to, stressed that “we need to revere the people who are working and bring back the people who are tired. The moment, now, is not one of claims, it is not a salary bonus, the time is to save lives. ”

Of the more than 200 thousand deaths related to covid-19 registered by the Ministry of Health in Brazil until last Thursday (7), according to data from the Federal Nursing Council, 500 refer to the deaths of male and female nurses, technicians and technicians, nursing assistants and midwives while fighting on the front lines of fighting the disease.

Brazil accounts for one third of the total number of deaths among professionals in the category worldwide.