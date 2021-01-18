Government of São Paulo launches website for registration

Shortly after the approval of the emergency use of CoronaVac by Anvisa and the beginning of the vaccination on Sunday (17), the government of São Paulo launched a website so that all people able to receive the Butantan vaccine can make a pre-registration to receive the first dose.

In this first moment, the target groups are health professionals and indigenous people. The website is www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br. Pre-registration does not mean an appointment, but, according to Governor João Doria, “it will guarantee a faster attendance in vaccination places and avoid the formation of agglomerations”.

It is not mandatory to pre-register to be vaccinated, as it can be performed directly at vaccination units, when receiving the immunizer, but pre-filling makes the procedure more simplified and “helps the whole society”, explained the website from the government. Most health professionals will be vaccinated at the workplace.

In addition to the state, CoronaVac will start to be used in the rest of Brazil this week. Starting this Monday (18), 4.6 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed to other states, of which 1.4 million was reserved for São Paulo.