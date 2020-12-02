Government of Paraná establishes curfew to curb covid-19

After the worsening of cases of covid-19, the Government of Paraná announced on Tuesday (1) the creation of a new decree that provides for the establishment of a curfew in the streets of the state at dawn. According to the speech of the Secretary of Health of Paraná, Beto Preto, the measure aims to reduce agglomerations in the region and, consequently, stop the spread of the virus.

In the past few days, the state of southern Brazil has recorded steady increases in the numbers of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus. In particular, the capital Curitiba is experiencing the worst moment since the beginning of the pandemic and registered 1,302 new cases on the day of the public authorities’ demonstration.

New decree and curfew

In an official press release, the government said that two new legal measures should be published by Wednesday (2) to contain the high spread of the virus in recent days. In addition to the recommendation of public servants to resume remote work, the decree also provides for a curfew between 11 pm and 5 am.

“We want to reduce the flow of people, so that they stay at home. It is difficult, but we want to make a broad strategy without reaching commercial activity ”, said Preto in a statement on Tuesday morning. There is a sense within the public authorities that the rise in cases is largely the result of the crowd of young people in bars and night events.

Aggravating situation in Curitiba

The current situation experienced by the capital of Paraná has generated great concern among decision makers in the state. On her Facebook page, the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak, took advantage of the announcement of 40 new beds for covid-19 in late November to make an outburst.

“There is no Saturday, Sunday holiday for our team. We are setting up another 40 beds to serve Covid. But I notice that everything is limited, we no longer have teams to open beds. People need to understand that there are no doctors, nurses, technicians nursing, physiotherapists and the entire laboratory support and cleaning team in the warehouse “, declared Huçulak.

Last weekend, the occupancy rate of the 339 ICU beds of the Unified Health System (SUS) exclusive for covid-19 reached 93%. At the moment, there are about 25 beds available for patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome.



