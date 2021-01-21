Government mitigates attacks on Huawei

Aiming to expedite China’s import of inputs necessary for the production of vaccines against covid-19, the Jair Bolsonaro government will adopt a more cordial tone in relation to Huawei, one of the candidates to supply equipment for 5G networks in Brazil .

According to an article published by Folha de S.Paulo on Thursday (21), the Planalto Palace will give a respite to the Chinese giant while the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) defines the rules of the 5G auction, scheduled for June, which is unlikely to include restrictions on Huawei.

Visits to suppliers interested in participating in the event are also scheduled, made by Communications Minister Fábio Faria, to decide if there are reasons for restrictions, according to the newspaper. He will go to South Korea (headquarters of Samsung), Finland (Nokia) and Sweden (Ericsson), in addition to China, where he will be received by Huawei and ZTE.

The company has become one of the targets of the government’s ideological wing in alignment with the position of former US President Donald Trump, who banned it from American territory and pressured his allies to do the same. The former agent said that Chinese equipment was a threat to national sovereignty, allegations that have not been proven to date.

Inputs for Oxford and CoronaVac vaccines

The delivery of inputs from China is delayed, affecting the production schedule of immunizers against the new coronavirus. One of the reasons for the delay in sending the products would be the conflicting relationship between Brasília and Beijing.

These inputs will be used in the production of CoronaVac, manufactured in the country by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, and the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which has the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) as the responsible in the national territory.

The two immunizers are the only ones approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for emergency use so far.