Government launches vaccination plan against covid-19

This Wednesday (16), the federal government launched the National Plan for the Operationalization of the Vaccine against covid-19, making official the document that had already been delivered to the Minister of the Supreme Court Ricardo Lewandowski.

Vaccination against the new coronavirus in Brazil will begin with priority groups, according to the plan presented by President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello. However, there is still no date to start it.

In the first stage, the most vulnerable people and those with the greatest exposure to Sars-CoV-2 will be included. The forecast is that 51 million Brazilians will be immunized in this phase, which will have 108 million doses (two doses for each person plus 5% of reserve).

According to the government, priority groups should be vaccinated within four months, when immunization of the general population will begin, work with an expected duration of 12 months. Thus, all Brazilians must receive the vaccine within 16 months.

Who is part of the priority group?

The immunization of the priority group will be divided into four phases, with health workers, people aged 80 and over, people aged 75 to 79 years old and indigenous people aged 18 and over being attended to.

In phase 2, the vaccine will reach individuals aged 70 to 74 years, 65 to 69 years and 60 to 64 years. In phase 3, people over 18 years of age who have comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, severe obesity, sickle cell anemia, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, in addition to transplant patients, will be assisted.



