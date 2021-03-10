Government does not meet the requirements for 5G

Last Tuesday (09), Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, said that Huawei currently does not meet the conditions required to participate in the government’s 5G private network. According to Faria, the manufacturer would have to change its shareholding composition if it wanted to sell equipment for the construction of the ecosystem.

During the public hearing of the working group (WG) created by the Chamber of Deputies, Faria added that, in February, he assessed the company’s lack of interest in the project, also arguing that there was no movement by authorities to restrict suppliers, but that all are subject to the minimum security and governance prerequisites.

“We do not exclude a country like China, being very direct. If they want to participate, that they observe their shareholders’ agreement and, if they adapt to make the private network, they enter. But it is the government’s right to choose which partner it will want”, he argued .

Huawei did not comment directly on the case, but published an official note.

“Huawei has been in Brazil for over 23 years, always working with integrity, ethics and transparency. We are committed to our customers, partners and the country’s digital transformation,” he said.

High investments

The possible transfer of infrastructure management responsibility to the private sector was also on the agenda during the discussions, and the minister justified the decision. “I do not want the Ministry to do this, it is a very high amount, it is practically the annual amount we have in the portfolio”, he explained, revealing that the estimated value of the network will be from R $ 780 million to R $ 1 billion.

Finally, Fábio Faria foresees the installation of 3,800 standalone 5G antennas in the 27 capitals by July 2022, which requires new investments by operators, since such devices do not allow the reuse of the 4G network.

“We cannot give up on technology. 5G is focused not on serving the residential user, but rather on companies and industries, in order to connect ‘thing with thing’, such as machines and sensors,” he explained.